BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.26.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 214.26% and a negative net margin of 323.54%. The company had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. BidaskClub raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Dawson James lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

