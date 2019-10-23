BlackRock Inc. Buys 751,089 Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 1,264.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.73% of BioSig Technologies worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioSig Technologies by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BSGM opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

