BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 290.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.22% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of SBBP opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.52.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

