Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

BL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 291,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,462. Blackline has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $509,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,500. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,390,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after buying an additional 108,655 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,906,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,018,000 after buying an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

