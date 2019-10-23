Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) traded up 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 725,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 640,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.33.

Black Iron Company Profile (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

