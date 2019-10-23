BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $725,638.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $170,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,363,730 shares of company stock valued at $86,435,352 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.