Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 23.4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $771,289.00 and approximately $4,027.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00439957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00092507 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00048883 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,788,476 coins and its circulating supply is 4,758,930 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Exrates, Nanex, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

