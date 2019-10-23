Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $6.93

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.93 or 0.00092821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, CEX.IO, Exrates and Gate.io. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $121.41 million and $11.33 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00439704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00050274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Koineks, Korbit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Zebpay, Indodax, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinnest, Exmo, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, TDAX, SouthXchange, Exrates, DSX, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, Graviex, BitFlip, OKEx, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Bittrex, BitMarket, BitBay, Bitsane, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Coinone, Sistemkoin, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Altcoin Trader, Bitlish and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

