Bitcoin Cash Trading Down 3.7% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $208.99 or 0.02798269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, TOPBTC, Bitso and CoinTiger. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $1.87 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00692314 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021494 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000731 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000582 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,073,775 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Exrates, HBUS, xBTCe, Gate.io, CPDAX, Zebpay, Coinbe, Coinrail, Livecoin, Tidex, CEX.IO, Koineks, Fatbtc, Mercado Bitcoin, BitMarket, Korbit, Bit2C, Buda, Coinone, Cryptohub, CoinEx, C2CX, BitBay, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Bitso, FCoin, Bitbank, Bitstamp, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, TOPBTC, Independent Reserve, Coinfloor, Ovis, CoinBene, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, BigONE, ChaoEX, CryptoBridge, CoinTiger, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Zaif, OKCoin International, Stocks.Exchange, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, Liqui, Binance, WazirX, QuadrigaCX, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, B2BX, Indodax, Negocie Coins, CoinFalcon, bitFlyer, Trade Satoshi, Kuna, BiteBTC, WEX, HitBTC, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Coindeal, RightBTC, Coinsquare, Koinim, Bibox, DSX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, QBTC, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, UEX, Koinex, Crex24, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinhub, Trade By Trade, BTCC, Cobinhood, EXX, YoBit, Poloniex, Mercatox, COSS, MBAex, Huobi, Kraken, GOPAX, Braziliex, Gatecoin, Liquid, ACX, Bisq, OKEx, SouthXchange, Allcoin, Iquant, Altcoin Trader, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Exmo, IDCM, Bittylicious, cfinex, Vebitcoin, Graviex, ABCC, BTC Markets and BitForex. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.