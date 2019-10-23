Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.30. Bird Construction shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 82,910 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of $267.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$315.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$366.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc will post 0.585242 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.52%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

