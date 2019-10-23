BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

