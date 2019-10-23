Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.56) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.55). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

BHVN opened at $46.09 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $38,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 383,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 380,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 294,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $12,572,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

