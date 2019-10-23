Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $325.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $275.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.40.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,768. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.20. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 131.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.