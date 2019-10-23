Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 1.4% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Biogen by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 156,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $236.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.60.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.87 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

