BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 82,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 28.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $200.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.53 and its 200-day moving average is $200.97. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.