Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Up 10.9%

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares shot up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $12.19, 316,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,361,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27). Research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings Inc will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

