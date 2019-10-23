Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($5.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.27).

A number of research firms have commented on BPTH. ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Bio-Path stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,070. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a current ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

