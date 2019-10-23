Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $380,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

