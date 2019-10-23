Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,008 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

