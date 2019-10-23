Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Shares of MDT opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.02. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,403 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

