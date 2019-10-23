Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.90 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 115.90 ($1.51), 17,884 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28.

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,010 ($13,079.84). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,018.08 ($13,090.40). Insiders have bought a total of 27,576 shares of company stock worth $3,014,808 in the last quarter.

About Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

