Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.90 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 115.90 ($1.51), 17,884 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28.
About Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)
Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.
