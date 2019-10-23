BidaskClub Upgrades Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Sell

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT stock remained flat at $$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,310. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

