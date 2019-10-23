BidaskClub Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Sell

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

RPD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,348. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $2,551,495.18. Insiders have sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

