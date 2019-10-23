BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from $2,150.00 to $2,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,453.00.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,488. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 169.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,994 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 205,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

