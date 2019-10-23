BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

BGCP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 7,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.44. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 6.98%. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 21.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

