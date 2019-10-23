Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.91. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.49 ($0.39).

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

