Berenberg Bank Lowers Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,878.50 ($37.61).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,206 ($28.83) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,262.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,397.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

