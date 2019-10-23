Benin Management CORP Sells 829 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3,051.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.28.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

