Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

