Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.08. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,050,782 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.23%. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is 100.43%.

In related news, insider Marnie Baker 4,775 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. Also, insider Vicki Carter bought 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.74 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,040.02 ($34,070.94).

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.