BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.80, 16,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 65,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $512.21 million and a PE ratio of -18.64.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

