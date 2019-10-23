Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 87,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 58.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $163,916.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock worth $2,950,032. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

