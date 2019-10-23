Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 1,220 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 29,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 727,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.40. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

