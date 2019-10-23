Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. PRA Health Sciences comprises 2.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 147.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRAH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

