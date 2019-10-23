Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $577,816,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,785,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,881 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.