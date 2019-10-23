Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

