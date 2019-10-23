BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BB&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in BB&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in BB&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBT opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

