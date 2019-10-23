Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.90 ($92.91).

Bayer stock opened at €66.13 ($76.90) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.52.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

