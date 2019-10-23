Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.
BAX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,462. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.
In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,881,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Baxter International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
