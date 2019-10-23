Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

BAX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,462. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,881,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Baxter International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

