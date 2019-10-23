Bata Hits Market Cap of $22,868.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Bata has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $22,868.00 and $228.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00664225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.