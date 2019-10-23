Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70, approximately 815,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 402,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

BAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.46.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 583,164 shares of company stock valued at $564,627 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.