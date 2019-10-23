Barsele Minerals’ (BME) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CVE:BME opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. Barsele Minerals has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

