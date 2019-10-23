Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading 6.4% Higher

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.97, 626,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 540,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.17. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Also, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge acquired 1,073,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $3,445,023.36. Insiders have bought 1,718,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,044 over the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4,063.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

