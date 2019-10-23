Barnes Group Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

B opened at $53.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $445,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

