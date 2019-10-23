Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.87.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.80 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.10. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.