Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) Plans $0.31 Final Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock opened at A$9.08 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of A$9.29. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of A$8.70 ($6.17) and a one year high of A$10.77 ($7.64).

In related news, insider Bruce Carter 14,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

