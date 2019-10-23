Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $58,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

BAC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,302,176. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. The company has a market cap of $290.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

