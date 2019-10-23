Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AVX were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVX. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AVX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,021,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AVX by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVX opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. AVX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.21.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on AVX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

