Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.85 Million Position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.81% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

FLCO opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.0676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

