Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.73 Million Holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,401. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,495 shares of company stock valued at $77,136. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

